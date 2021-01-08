Congressman Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, 4th District, says will never forget the terrifying moments when rioters broke into the United States Capitol sending him and his fellow Congressmen dodging for cover.
“I didn’t think that it was my final moment, but I realized that it could be,” Johnson told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
The seven-term Congressman from South DeKalb County was in the gallery level of Congress, due to social distancing, preparing to vote to certify Joe Biden’s Presidential win, when he realized something was going wrong outside of chamber doors.
He knew that a rally had been promoted by President Trump to object to the certification on January 6th, but he did not know a riot was building just feet away until it was too late.
“I was starting to get text messages saying that people are trying to get into the Capitol,” Johnson recalled. “Then, I got a text message that rioters are in Statuary Hall which is only steps away from the House chamber.”
One photo shows Johnson ducking and trying to get a gas mask as police had instructed.
“The officers were yelling at each other to see who had a key for what door-- whether or not behind the door was safe to go out-- and all of a sudden somebody said ‘get down, get down’ so we got down and then we heard a gunshot.
One rioter was shot while trying to break through a glass—five total were killed including a Capitol officer.
Johnson says he blames officials with Capitol Police for not being prepared for the planned event or warning them of the impending danger.
“As the mob breached the security lines, and made their way onto the Capitol grounds, we were still unaware of the danger that was coming at us,” Johnson recalled. “Finally, they are so close that they are banging on doors, and we are in a position of trying to escape the danger that is right there at our door,” Johnson added.
Johnson goes as far to allege possible collusion from the White House on down in the riot.
“I think there were some obvious failures at the top of the Capitol Hill Police Department and also the Sergeant at Arms offices. It should have been seen that danger was coming forward. There was adequate time to get us out and take precautions and get us out of danger before danger was at our door…There appears to have been some collusion between the White House and officials inside and outside of the Capitol, the police command structure, people at the highest level,” Johnson alleges.
The Congressman says he is in full support of impeaching President Trump. He says of his fellow lawmakers are currently drafting articles of impeachment to file Monday.
Johnson said so far efforts to have the 25th Amendment invoked by Vice President Pence have been unsuccessful, leaving the move up to Congress.
“We must do all that we can to let this President know that he is no longer fit for office, and we will no longer sit with him in office without doing something to remove him,” Johnson told CBS46.
