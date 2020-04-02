DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—Congressman Hank Johnson is hosting his second telephone town hall on COVID-19.
The tele town hall will take place today and he’ll have experts on hand to answer questions from constituents.
The teleconference will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and can be watched at facebook.com/RepHankJohnson.
Experts from Emory University, Oakhurst Medical Centers, Piedmont Hospital and DeKalb schools will be on the call with the Congressman to address participants questions.
