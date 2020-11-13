The late Georgia Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis is stirring up more good trouble.
On Friday, Troy University renamed its signature building, once named after a former Klansman and Alabama governor, to the John Robert Lewis Hall. In 1957 Lewis was denied admission because he was Black. More than three decades later Troy awarded him an honorary doctorate.
Close friend and former CNN anchor Lyn Vaughn attended the dedication ceremony.
"I know that Congressman John Lewis would be so proud. Four of his remaining six siblings were there two -- two brothers and two sister, and all of their kids," said Vaughn. "It was just a beautiful thing to see. Two congressional representatives from Alabama there and the building was previously named after a confederate general, and now named for the Civil Rights legend of the year. The late John Lewis," she continued.
Troy University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in August to rename Bibb Graves Hall after the congressman who died in July at age 80.
“It is the right thing to do to name this building for a great man,” said Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “I am proud of our Board for making that decision. On July 25, we honored John Lewis for a day. Today, we honor him for an eternity.”
The university honored Lewis with a memorial service July 25, but this week marked a chance to cement his legacy at a university with a special connection to him.
“On behalf of the family, I’d like to thank Dr. Hawkins and Troy University for being the perfect example of change and progress,” said Ron Lewis, another of Lewis’ nephews.
