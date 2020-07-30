ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple U.S. Presidents and other distinguished leaders gathered at Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay their final respects to Civil Rights icon John Lewis, who was laid to rest Thursday afternoon.

Presidents Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton spoke at the final service for Congressman Lewis. President Obama gave a powerful eulogy for the late Civil Rights leader.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:00 p.m. - Congressman John Lewis' casket arrived at South-View Cemetery Thursday afternoon. He received a full military burial with an honor guard, 21 gun salute, and the playing of "Taps."

After a full life of serving a nation, he is finally at rest.

2:20 p.m. - President Barack Obama delivered a powerful message of keeping up with the fight John Lewis started and remembered his friend and hero.

Highlights from President Obama:

"Bull Connor may be gone today with our own eyes we witness officers kneeling on necks of Black Americans, George Wallace might be gone but witness our federal government send federal agents to use batons and teargas against peaceful demonstrators. We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar to cast our ballot, but those in power are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations targeting immigrants and students with ID laws undermining the postal service in the election dependent on mail in ballots so people don't get sick."

"He knew it depends on whether we summon a measure of moral courage to question what's right and what's wrong and call things as they are. He said as long as he had breath in his body he would preserve democracy and as long as we have breath in our bodies we must continue his cause."

"Next time I saw him I was elected to the US Senate. I told him, 'John, I'm here because of you.' And on inauguration day 2009, he was one of the first people I greeted and hugged on that stand; and I told him, 'This is your day too.'"

"That's where true courage comes from, not turning away from each other but toward each other; not sowing division and hatred but love and truth, not avoiding responsibilities to create a better country and world, but embracing those responsibilities with joy and perseverance and discovering in our beloved community we do not walk alone."

"What a gift John Lewis was. We are so lucky to have had him walk with us for a while and show us the way."

12:45 p.m. - Reverend James Lawson delivered powerful words in his time to remember Congressman Lewis Thursday morning.

Highlights from Revered Lawson:

"History must be written in a way that lifts up the spirit of the John Lewis' of the world."

"Let all of us in the service and in the USA determine we will not be quiet...As long as children die under the age of one, minorities and women..most violent culture...economy shaped by capitalism, not freedom, domination and control instead of access and liberty and equity for all."

12:30 p.m. - President's Bush, Clinton, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi all spoke at Lewis' funeral delivering powerful words in remembrance of their friend.

Highlights from President Bush:

"John Lewis always looked outward, not inward. He always thought of others. He always believed in preaching the gospel in word and in deed, in insisting hate and fear be answered with love and hope."

"We will never forget joining him in Selma for the 50th Anniversary of his march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge where we got to watch President Barack Obama thank him as one of his heroes."

"Listen, John and I had our disagreements of course. But in the America John Lewis fought for and the America I believe in, differences in opinion are evidence of democracy in action."

"The story that started in Troy does not end today, nor does the work."

Highlights from Speaker Pelosi:

"He insisted, no matter how shale we say offended someone might be; he insisted on the truth."

"He was revered, he was a bit mischievous. When he said lets make some good trouble he had a twinkle in his eye. My colleagues can tell you, when he cooked up the sit-in for the gun violence prevention bill and the members followed him; I thought for a moment the police might arrest us because it was disruptive, good trouble. But it was clear if they arrested John Lewis, they were going to have to arrest the entire House Democratic Caucus."

"We always knew he worked on the side of angels and now he is with them. May he rest in peace."

11 a.m. -Dignitaries, including former Presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton, arrive at Rep. John Lewis' funeral as services are now underway. Reverend Warnock begins by saying "He was wounded for America’s transgressions. Bruised for our iniquities. By his stripes, we are healed. Let’s remember him today. Here lies a true American patriot who risked his life for the hope and promise of democracy. We celebrate, John Lewis!"

10:15 a.m. - CBS46 has learned all of the presidents in attendance at the ceremony will have the opportunity to deliver remarks. President Obama is expected to deliver the eulogy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also expected to be at the service Thursday.

9:30 a.m. - People have gathered outside the church to watch the service on a large screen with hundreds expected. Inside the church, people are still passing by the casket in advance of Thursday morning's service.

The burial is expected to take place around 2 p.m. Thursday.

8:00 a.m. - Congressman John Lewis' hearse left the Georgia State Capitol en route to Ebenezer Baptist just before 8 a.m. The hearse arrived at Ebenezer shortly afterwards and the casket was taken inside the church where it remains until the end of today's service.

6:00 a.m. - In the days before his death, Congressman John Lewis penned an essay for the New York Times that delivered a powerful message of hope and passion for change.

"Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring. When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war. So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide."