ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Congressman John Lewis' body began his final trek out of Washington, DC Wednesday morning en route to Atlanta to lie in state at the Georgia Capitol before a final funeral and his burial.

CBS46 will be live from multiple locations as Congressman Lewis' body arrives in Atlanta and makes its way to the state capitol. We will be providing live updates throughout the day online and on the air as Georgia begins to pay its final respect.

LIVE UPDATES:

3:30 p.m. - Congressman Lewis' casket lies in state at the Georgia Capitol and is open to the public until 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

2:40 p.m. - Photos from Lewis' body arriving at the Georgia Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

2:30 p.m. - Governor Brian Kemp paid his respect to Congressman Lewis during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon. His remarks can be seen below:

Good afternoon, everyone. Today, Marty, the girls, and I join countless Georgians and Americans in mourning the loss of Congressman John Lewis – a titan of the Civil Rights Movement, a beloved Georgian, an American hero, and a friend to all who sought a better, fairer, and more united society. Congressman Lewis changed our country in profound and immeasurable ways, and his legacy of passionate service is truly unmatched. The son of sharecroppers, John Lewis felt his calling at a young age and devoted every waking moment to the fight for justice, equality, access, and opportunity for all people – no matter their skin color. He built quite a reputation along the way, and the “good trouble” that lead to real change inspired a country and changed the world. No matter where you go, everyone knows the name of John Lewis, and more importantly, they know his record of standing up, speaking out, and shaking up the status quo. At home in the 5th District, this legendary freedom fighter was a friendly neighborhood face, serving his constituents selflessly and with open arms. In our country’s most trying moments, Congressman Lewis taught us the lesson of joyful, steadfast commitment to ideals bigger than one man or one movement. When faced with fierce, violent opposition on a bridge in Selma, Alabama, John Lewis stared evil and injustice in the eye. He didn’t turn back that Sunday, because he was grounded in a deep belief that our worth was given by God – not by man. His example taught us that we have nothing to lose and everything to gain by working together and loving one another. And even today, as our country faces a public health crisis and new challenges rooted in injustice, I know that the example left behind by Congressman Lewis, the man who literally crossed the aisle to embrace retiring Republican Senator Johnny Isakson, will inspire us all to do the hard, necessary work to overcome our shared challenges and emerge stronger. The Congressman put it best saying, “We love our country, we love our democratic society, so we have to move our feet.” As we mourn his passing, we should all recommit ourselves to the principles he fought for: our country’s core foundation in liberty, freedom, and justice for all. America and the State of Georgia will be forever stronger, freer, and more just because of Congressman John Lewis, but we must do our part to build on his work and keep his legacy alive. He urged us to love one another, to walk and work together – despite our differences, and push our state and nation toward a better tomorrow. His leadership in the Civil Rights Movement and more than 30-year career in public service embodied our highest ideals, and we are each – as Georgians and Americans – better for his work. So now – in honor of his memory – we have to “move our feet.” May his words, actions, and legacy continue to serve as our country’s conscience. The prayers of my family and all Georgians are with Congressman Lewis’ family, his loved ones, his staff, and all those he inspired. God bless you all, and may God continue to bless our great state and nation.

1:53 p.m. - An honor guard unloaded the casket of Congressman John Lewis from the hearse and carried it to the Georgia Capitol rotunda where it was received by Governor Brian Kemp, his wife, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

1:45 p.m. - Congressman John Lewis' hearse arrived at the Georgia Capitol building with an honor guard waiting to take the casket inside the Capitol rotunda.

1:39 p.m. - The motorcade stopped at the Hero Mural of John Lewis just now presenting a powerful image of the legacy of a man who left an indelible mark on the United States.

1:32 p.m. - Congressman Lewis' body began traveling down the John Lewis Freedom Parkway in Atlanta shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The motorcade paused at the Rainbow Crosswalk while going through Midtown Atlanta. The motorcade had originally planned to go straight to the capitol, but the original route is being followed and it is pausing in different areas.

1:00 p.m. - The motorcade with Congressman John Lewis' hearse has left Dobbins Air Reserve Base and is on the way to the Georgia State Capitol.

12:45 p.m. - The body of Congressman John Lewis has arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. The body will be taken off the plane and driven to the Georgia State Capitol.

12:00 p.m. - The City of Atlanta Fire Department put up an American flag over the road as they await the arrival of the hearse carrying Representative John Lewis to the Georgia State Capitol.

11:30 A.M. - As we await the arrival of Congressman Lewis' body at Dobbins Air Base, here's a list of roads that will be closed over the next 24-36 hours as Georgia pays its final respects to Congressman Lewis.

11:00 A.M. - Congressman Lewis' body is expected to arrive at Dobbins Air Base between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. CBS46 will be live on the air and on all digital platforms when this happens and as the casket makes its way to the Georgia Capitol to lie in state Wednesday afternoon and evening.

10:45 A.M. - Photos from Congressman John Lewis leaving Capitol Hill for a final time before heading back to Atlanta Wednesday.

9:00 A.M. - Congressman John Lewis' casket left the Capitol Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. on the way to Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland. The body was scheduled to arrive at JBA around the same time as President Donald Trump who is leaving the DC area as well Wednesday morning. The flight with Lewis' casket will leave JBA and head to Dobbins Air Base in Marietta, Georgia where it is tentatively scheduled to land in the 11 a.m. hour.

