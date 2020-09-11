ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's 14th Congressional District Rep. Tom Graves announced Friday he will be stepping down from Congress in October.

Graves, who is in his fifth term, previously announced he would not be seeking reelection.

“With the House planning to wrap up the People’s business and the final report from the Modernization Committee set to be filed in the next few weeks, I intend to step down from Congress and begin the next chapter of life in October. Congress is going into a long recess and my committee work will be complete. In short, my work will be done. I’m announcing this today to avoid surprises, and it just doesn’t seem right to kill time on the taxpayer dime," said Graves.

He continued by adding, "I plan to finish strong and will ensure any important transitional items are complete for my constituents in the 14th District. One of the last votes I’ll cast as a U.S. Representative will be in support of the reforms crafted by the Modernization Committee to make Congress work better for those we serve. I can think of no better way to leave The People’s House.”

On Friday it was also announced that Democratic Congressional candidate Kevin Van Ausda dropped out of the race against QAnon supporter and Republican candidate Marjoire Taylor Green.