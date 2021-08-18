DULUTH, Ga. — United States Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07) held a press conference at the Gwinnett Place Mall announcing her legislation to revitalize dilapidated malls Wednesday.
This bill is the latest contribution to Congresswoman Bourdeaux’s ongoing initiative to FutureFit the Suburbs.
Congresswoman Bourdeaux was joined by Gwinnett County Commission Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson, and Gwinnett County Community Improvement District Director Joe Allen.
