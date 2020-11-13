Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia's 14th Congressional District told her new member orientation that she doesn't believe in masks and they are "oppressive."
Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress.Masks, masks, masks....I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive.In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that wearing a face mask can protect not just other people, but also the mask wearer. The more people wear masks consistently and correctly, the stronger the protective benefits become, the CDC said.
"The report indicates that, based on their review of evidence, cloth masks not only block viral particles exhaled by the person wearing the mask, but also provides a filtration by blocking incoming infectious droplets from other people," Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider told CBSN on Thursday.
Her comments Friday afternoon came as the United States continues to battle a growing surge of COVID-19. The U.S. added more than 163,000 new cases on Thursday alone and has registered more than 10 million cases since the pandemic begin in March. The U.S. is also recording more than 1,000 deaths per day for the last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.