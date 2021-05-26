Congresswoman Greene faces backlash for Holocaust comment

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Just off Broad Street in downtown Rome, folks had a lot to say about the latest controversial comments involving their Congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens so much so that they were put in trains and put in gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said.
“That’s disgusting,” Rome resident Audrey Parsons said.
Parsons said she respects Greene and often agrees with her position on issues, but not her comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.
“That is something you have to think about before you speak out loud. That is highly disrespectful to a lot of people,” Parsons said.
On Wednesday, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle publicly condemned the comments.
"This is one of her frequent outbursts that are absolutely outrageous and reprehensible," U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said.
Dove Wilker with the American Jewish Committee also weighed in on the issue.
“It is extremely offensive to the Jewish community,” Wilker said. “There is no comparison between mask wearing or stickers that say I’ve been vaccinated to the yellow star. One is about public health and saving lives and the other went to the extermination of 6 million Jews destroying a Jewish community.
Meanwhile, Greene is defending her comments on social media, calling herself "pro-Israeli," while blaming the media for covering up anti-Semitism in the Democratic party.
Congresswoman Green is just one person who is using Holocaust distortion. It is happening on the political right; it is happening on the political left. It offers no value to anyone,” Wilker said.
