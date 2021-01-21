Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made good on her promise Thursday when she announced the filing of articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
Greene, who has made waves in her first few days in office, is most known for supporting the debunked and false QAnon conspiracy. Twitter temporarily suspended her account after she tweeted out conspiracy theories about problems with the Georgia elections, which ironically, put her into Congress.
The articles of impeachment likely won't move forward in the 117th Congress. Democrats control both chambers of Congress and won't consider impeaching President Biden.
Greene took to Twitter Thursday saying the "inauguration looked like a one party military state takeover with 30k troops." The troops were brought in to secure the Capitol and surrounding areas after the insurrection from supporters of former President Donald Trump on January 6. She also called Biden a "clueless Grandpa" in a Tweet on Wednesday.
She also drew widespread scorn Wednesday when Facebook messages from 2018 showed Greene "agreeing with comments spreading the conspiracy that the Parkland school shooting where 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High were killed was a 'false flag operation,'" the Miami Herald reported.
