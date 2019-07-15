NEWNAN, COWETA Co (CBS46) -- Downtown Newnan transformed into a movie set Monday for the film "The Conjuring 3."
The historic downtown square took on a 70s vibe for the filming.
Streets are blocked off to traffic, but that doesn't stop people from heading there to gawk and check out what's going on.
One of the small business owners tells CBS46 News that the extra activity downtown does not translate into extra business, and that it actually hurts sales. She said it's not lucrative but it's fun to see the filming going on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.