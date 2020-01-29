Connecting Atlanta's start up businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46's Barmel Lyons had the awesome opportunity to moderate a panel for WeWork Labs Atlanta’s launch week.
The week is focused on connecting the city’s most promising early stage media, sports and entertainment related startups to influencers, corporations and investors. Members of the panel included Jen Choi, director of Innovation Labs at Atlanta Hawks; Robert Owens, co-founder at Lasso Gear' Umama Kibria, founder of Sweatpack and Ryan Johnson with Esports & Community.
WeWork Labs is The We Company’s global platform for early stage startups and forward-thinking enterprise companies.
WeWork Labs -- WeWork’s equity-free global innovation platform is for early-stage startups and forward-thinking enterprise companies -- this month has launched its first location in Atlanta at WeWork 101 Marietta downtown (WeWork’s largest location in the city). Since taking the program global in 2018, WeWork Labs has provided more than 4,600 members across 19 countries with flexible and collaborative workspace, programming, mentorship, access and community to grow and succeed.
If you want to be a part of their launch week you still can. Tomorrow, Jan. 30, they will have Diversity and Tech day and Friday Food and Beverage day to wrap up their week.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.