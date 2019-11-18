Conservatives accuse Chick-fil-A of buckling to pressure from liberal groups

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has announced it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Both organizations have previously come under fire from LGBTQ activists.
In 2012, Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy was criticized for his comments on the issue of gay marriage when he said he supports "the biblical definition of the family unit."
Now the restaurant chain appears to be trying to change its image. A Chick-fil-A spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation it has stopped donating to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Chick-Fil-A's chief operating officer also told the media company Bisnow that the company will no longer fund the Paul Anderson Youth Home in Vidalia, Georgia.
Business and economics professor Thomas Smith tells CBS46 Chick-fil-A’s authenticity will determine whether the public will support the company’s decision.
"I think that there's millennials and Gen Zs, they have an ability,” said Emory University of Business and economics professor Thomas Smith. “That's their super power is being able to see whether or not you really mean what you say or at least you're willing to give it a try."
In a statement, the Salvation Army says it is "saddened that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other organizations."
Some conservatives slammed the move.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted, “"The sad message of Chick-fil-A is quite clear. They surrendered to anti-Christian hate groups. Tragic."
In 2018 Chick-fil-A donated $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and $115,000 to The Salvation Army.
Going forward, Chick-fil-A says it will work exclusively with organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger. Those charities for 2020 include Junior Achievement USA and Covenant House International. The company will also donate $25,000 to local food bank each time a restaurant opens.
(1) comment
Stop giving Hateful-A the free publicity. They vowed to stop donating to hate groups before and they lied about it. This was in the news a couple months back.
