ATLANTA (CBS46) – A bill that would allow most adults in Georgia to carry concealed weapons without a permit passed the Georgia Senate down party lines Monday.
Senate Bill 319, known as the "Constitutional Carry" bill, passed in a 34-22 vote. The bill being pushed by Governor Brian Kemp would allow an adult who is legally allowed to carry a firearm to do so without first having to get permission from the government. It basically cuts out the paperwork of having to go down to the courthouse, fill out an application, and then wait to get a permit or get one renewed when gun buyers already must pass a federal background check to purchase a firearm from a licensed retailer.
Opponents argue, “What about private sales of firearms?” There's no FBI background check required for those. Opponents also argue that a Constitutional Carry law would put more guns on the streets at a time when violent crime is on the rise.
Senator Jason Anavitarte sponsored the bill and said it allows Georgians to exercise their constitutional rights to carry without additional barriers, fees, and paperwork.
"I think law-abiding Georgians should not have anything to worry about permits," Sen. Anavitarte told Senators, adding that only criminals have something to worry about in his bill.
Democrats argued the bill will lead to more violent crime and possible deaths, pointing to the accidental shooting death of a 4-year-old Miyell Hernandez in DeKalb County over the weekend.
"We are going backwards instead of forward," said Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain.
Senator Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, tried to have the bill amended to expand background checks, but the amendment failed to get the votes.
"I am disappointed that they could not support their own positions in approving this amendment which I presented as a synchronous or really as a friendly amendment to strengthen their own legislation," Au told reporters after the floor vote.
"We don’t have universal background checks so a person can very easily have a gun and not have a background check," Senator Elena Parent, D-Decatur, told CBS46.
Republicans argued that the bill is for law-abiding citizens or "good guys" and not criminals. "Everyone is a good guy with a gun until they commit their first crime. Everyone is a good guy until they aren't," Sen. Parent said.
"I think we’ve been hearing from individuals all across Metro Atlanta and rural Georgia about being able to defend themselves," Anavitarte told reporters. "I think this is a considerable step to allow families and individuals all across rural Georgia to be able to do that without any kind of government interference," he added.
A similar bill is gaining traction in the Georgia House. House Bill 1358 could receive a committee hearing sometime this week.
Currently, 21 states have Constitutional Carry laws in place.
Another gun bill that could come up for debate on the floor of the Georgia Senate Monday deals with convicted felons caught with guns. Senate Bill 479 would essentially allow authorities to charge them with one count of 'possession of a firearm by a convicted felon' for every gun they're caught with instead of just one charge no matter how many guns they have.
If passed, the bill would result in harsher punishments for felons caught with guns.
