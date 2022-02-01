ATLANTA (CBS46) — Constitutional carry might be one step closer to becoming law in the state of Georgia.
Tuesday, a Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senate Bill 319, legislation that would get rid of permit requirements to have a gun.
The bill now heads to the Committee on Rules and Administration for further discussion. But supporters feel this step may seal a successful fate.
"Have you heard of Grayson Fleming-Gray and Matthew Wilson?" Critics on the committee argued. "People who are dying everyday from stray bullets."
Citing last month's gut-wrenching and heartbreaking deaths, an Atlanta six-month-old shot while in his car seat and a British doctor on his way to see his girlfriend in Brookhaven, some state leaders claimed Tuesday night that Georgia doesn't need looser gun laws. Instead, they want stricter ones.
However, other leaders pointed out the bill doesn't change any current state laws on who can carry a gun or where they can carry it. Adding, "we're here talking about a bill on second amendment and removing government barrier in terms of license."
Pushback continued as some senators explained there would be an uptick of crime under this law if more criminals got their hands on guns. Meanwhile, Sen. Jason Anavitarte, one of the bill's sponsors, has been arguing the opposite.
"I think if we're going to have a debate of 'we want more safer communities, less gun violence,' then make the investment into law enforcement."
The public weighed in, some pointing to polls which show most Georgians don't agree with a permit-less carry, or concerns of enforcing the possible law, and requiring paperwork does not infringe on rights when safety is the greater good.
Despite heated talks and the public comment period, the motion to approve the bill passed the committee 6 to 3 with the majority of senators saying criminals are not seeking permits anyway so the burden to get a permit only appears to fall on law-abiding citizens.
"The people going and getting these permits...it's probably law abiding citizens, right? They don't have gang sign-up to get your conceal carry permit, do they?"
The Democratic Party of Georgia sent CBS46 the following statement:
“Kemp and Perdue are prioritizing extreme legislation that will put more guns on our streets, in the hands of anyone who wants them — even those previously denied concealed weapon permits due to criminal history. While they talk a big game on tackling violent crime, they’re supporting a dangerous proposal, opposed by a vast majority of Georgians, which has contributed to a rise in gun violence in other states. It’s despicable that Kemp, Perdue, and Georgia Republicans would risk lives to score political points in an election year."
