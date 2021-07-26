COBB COUNTY (CBS46)—Georgia Department of Transportation officials have fixed a massive sinkhole near I-285 in Cobb County.
The sinkhole popped up on Friday near the I-285 northbound ramp to Cobb Parkway.
Construction crews worked throughout the weekend to make the emergency repairs, and there is no word on what caused the sinkhole.
This is the latest sinkhole that has happened in metro Atlanta since Friday.
CLEARED: Emer Roadwork; I-285 NB, COBB PKWY, Cobb Co..| 7:11P— I-285 in ATL (@GDOT_I285_ATL) July 25, 2021
In Gwinnett County, police alerted drivers to a large sinkhole near Old Fountain Road and Prospect Road.
A large sinkhole has opened in the area of Old Fountain Rd at Prospect Rd. Avoid the area and plan alternate routes. The amount of time it will take to repair the road is unknown. Check back here for updates. #GwinnettPD #police pic.twitter.com/ORRABgpNM0— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 25, 2021
