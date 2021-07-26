Cobb Sinkhole
Cobb sinkhole near I-285 NB

COBB COUNTY (CBS46)—Georgia Department of Transportation officials have fixed a massive sinkhole near I-285 in Cobb County.

The sinkhole popped up on Friday near the I-285 northbound ramp to Cobb Parkway.

Construction crews worked throughout the weekend to make the emergency repairs, and there is no word on what caused the sinkhole.

This is the latest sinkhole that has happened in metro Atlanta since Friday.

In Gwinnett County, police alerted drivers to a large sinkhole near Old Fountain Road and Prospect Road.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.