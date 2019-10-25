ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Stephanie Blanchard is frustrated with the road conditions in her Vine City neighborhood.
"I live right here so it’s really hard to get out of my driveway,” says Blanchard of the uneven road with numerous raised manholes and potholes, forcing people to drive slowly as they maneuver all the holes. Some motorist even say their cars have been damaged.
"It scrapped the back of my exhaust, now I have an exhaust leak and a lineup issue.”
Less than a mile from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and new developments in the Vine City area, residents say Sunset Avenue is being ignored and they feel forgotten.
“I've reached out to the city and they send someone to look at the manholes, and said they would send someone in three-four months and nothing never happens,” says Blanchard.
She adds that the road has been like this for more than seven months. The city started to Mill the Road, yet never repaved it.
“I feel like they aren’t doing their job and they don’t care about us."
