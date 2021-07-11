FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials are investigating a tragic incident that left one man dead after he was operating a concrete pump truck on Saturday morning.
According to a spokesperson with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office first responders arrived at the Hickory Lake subdivision off Pilgrim Road.
Authorities say the victim is Brian Crook, 49, of Piedmont, South Carolina.
The initial investigation suggests, Crook was working for a house under construction and was using a concrete pump truck, which he was cleaning.
Investigators say Crook set a barrel of water on the edge of the roadway. At some point during the cleaning process, an air pocket from the piping on the concrete pump truck forcefully pushed him back into the road, where he was hit by a 2007 Ford F750 dump truck.
Crook was pronounced dead at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
