SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People have an affection for the old wooden bridge on Concord Road in Cobb County.
“It’s a treasure,” Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District board member Dan Colestock said. “It dates back to 1891. It predates automobiles.”
But over and over and over again automobiles, mainly trucks and vans over seven feet tall keep hitting it.
“We hope to hang on to it as long as we can,” Colestock said.
To help preserve it, a number of safety measures like steel beams were put in to stop people from hitting it. There are also a number of warning signs.
“I think there is something like 30 odd signs now if you count all the signs on each side it’s just crazy,” Colestock said. “No sign has been invented yet that will keep people from hitting it.”
In April CBS46 first told you about Cobb County commissioners approving a new warning system. It has metal chains with PVC pipes on the end of them hanging over the road.
If a truck is too tall and hits it the driver should hear it.
“I think when people hear and feel the PVC pipe hitting their vehicle it will get people thinking and help them stop,” Bob Roche who lives next to the bridge said.
“It’s a last ditch kind of effort,” Colestock said.
But when will it go in?
CBS46 discovered work would have started this week but they were concerned about rain. They have to start with pouring concrete footings, then install the mast arms, and finish by putting up the chains and PVC pipe.
“We are hoping it that it’ll work,” Colestock said. “and we’ll be glad when it does go in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.