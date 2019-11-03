FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) – Business profits are suffering after a construction project shuttered a major entrance to the Atlanta State Farmers Market in August.
Mornings at the farmers market are now desolate – a stark contrast to the formerly bustling area filled with eager shoppers from all over town.
Rivers Nursery owner Mark Weeks said October and November are their busiest months.
"We are 35 percent down. And that 35 percent has got a lot to do with them closing the back entrance," Weeks said.
Despite the downturn in sales, the Georgia Department of Transportation says the entrance off Frontage Road in Forest Park will not reopen any time soon.
A new collector-distributor lane project is underway, which will build a new lane system adjacent to the existing I-75 northbound lanes in Clayton County.
Businesses are hearing from their customers who depend on that entrance to access the farmers market. Weeks says they’ve called him apologizing, saying the traffic is so bad they had to turn around and leave.
“Some of these customers have not come back,” Weeks said.
GDOT said in a statement the project is necessary and they expect it to be done by summer 2021.
In the meantime, Weeks says there are other options. He suggests a temporary gate be installed near the garden center sign.
“That would be the number one thing I would love to see happen," he said.
Unfortunately, when Weeks reached out to the Georgia Department of Agriculture they told him only GDOT can make that decision.
"We have been here 33 years. This is a family-run business. I am not the only family back here running a business. To be hit by 35 percent in 2 months and this is our fall season… we can't deal with this in the spring."
CBS46 will continue to investigate and work to get results for the many business owners affected.
