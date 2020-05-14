BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Travis and Gregory McMichael are charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery while he jogged through a Brunswick neighborhood.
Police reports said Travis believed Arbery was a burglary suspect.
Now, surveillance video of a man walking onto the property of a home under construction in that same neighborhood on the same day Arbery was shot and killed has been released.
“We don’t see how the February 23 video could matter since nobody saw it before Mr. Arbery was killed,” said Elizabeth Graddy.
Graddy represents Larry English, the property owner.
She said English doesn’t want anyone to misinterpret the footage, especially since nothing was stolen.
“He doesn’t want anyone to leap on that video and say this is what did it,” said Graddy.
Within the last 48-hours, CBS46 learned that another surveillance video was captured on English's property February 11 that shows a man walking around.
Graddy said English forwarded that video to Diego Perez, a neighbor who says he previously had items stolen from his truck, and agreed to keep an eye on English's property.
She said Diego responded with the following text message: “The police showed up and we all searched for a good while. I think he got spooked and ran after Travis confronted him. Travis says the guy ran into the house. Let me know if he shows up or if they find him. I appreciate you letting me know.”
Graddy said English is cooperating with the GBI but is now receiving death threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.