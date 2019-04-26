STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A construction crew member was found buried in a trench early Friday afternoon.
The incident took place at a construction site on 5324 Winmire Lane in Stone Mountain.
According to officials, the ground gave way, trapping one of the workers.
Crews were reported on the scene attempting to get the worker out of the trench.
