SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – A construction worker died after a fall early Thursday evening at a site near I-285 eastbound and GA 400.
The incident is causing delays in the area. Sandy Springs Fire Department advises drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
