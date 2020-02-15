SANDY SPRINGS, Ga (CBS46) -- A construction worker fell to his death while working on a roadway project on I-285 near Peachtree Dunwoody Road overnight.
First responders reached the worker and were able to stabilize him. The worker was successfully extricated and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, where he later died.
North Perimeter Contractors, LLC released the following statement:
"North Perimeter Contractors, LLC is deeply saddened by the fatality of an employee working for the Transform 285/400 (I-285/SR 400) Interchange project. At this time, we are conducting an investigation. Our deepest sympathies go out to the employee’s family and friends during this difficult time."
The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following statement about the incident:
"We are aware of an incident that resulted in a fatality occurred last night on the Transform 285/400 (I-285/SR 400) Interchange project. Our deepest sympathies go out to the worker’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. At this time, we cannot provide details. We are working with the developer and project team to receive additional information."
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.