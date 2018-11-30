Fayetteville, GA (CBS46) A construction worker is dead after he was killed while working across the street from the Pinewood Atlanta movie studio on Thursday.
A coworker discovered the man's body around 6 p.m. at the Pinewood Forest development. The worker says he found the body under a front loader after noticing the machine's reverse lights were on.
Investigators believe the man may have fallen and somehow ended up under the machine.
The victim hasn't been identified but police tell CBS46 News he is a Hispanic male in his 30's.
