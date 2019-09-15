ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A construction worker was killed early Sunday morning when a possible drunk driver went around barricades onto a closed section of I-285, hitting him.
It happened in the construction area near Cascade Road, around 2:30 Sunday morning.
Atlanta Police tell CBS46 that 22-year-old Nadia Butterfield drove on the closed part of the interstate, hit a guardrail, then drove along the guardrail for several hundred feet before finally hitting the man.
Both were taken to Grady Hospital. The construction worker died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Butterfield is still being treated.
She has been charged with reckless driving and homicide by vehicle. Investigators think alcohol may have been a factor. More charges may be filed; that depends on the results of a blood test.
