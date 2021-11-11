ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The holidays are around the corner and buying online may be an easy way to get toys for your kids, but consumer experts warn buyers of dangerous toys online.
The Independent non-partisan group, Illinois PIRG Education Fund, has a warning for parents, "when you can't see a product before you purchase it, there's a greater chance you'll end up with a dangerous toy" says Abe Scarr of Illinois PIRG.
That's more likely with online purchases according to PIRG after running down the list of dangerous toys in their annual report Trouble in Toyland 2021.
Push Pops are popular toys, the original include warning labels of choking hazards for children under 3, but warning labels are not on the online knockoffs.
Scarr says, "Our researchers found a listing for 2 pack pop fidget sensory toy that does not include and age warning on the listing for the packaging, even worse on the amazon the product description shows an image of a baby with a push pop toy and other children who may also be under 3."
On eBay PIRG researchers found listings for recalled toys for resale that could break and cause choking hazards. Smart toys that are too easily connected by Bluetooth can leave your children vulnerable right in your backyard.
“Our researcher actually went outside her home more than 30 feet away and was still able to connect to the Bluetooth” says Scarr.
PIRG says lookout for small parts, and high-powered magnets which when swallowed can cause an internal blockage and be potentially deadly.
These dangerous toys have caught the attention of lawmakers who are working to make the online marketplace safer for all of us.
Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowksy says, "If you buy something at a store, and it's damaged or bad in some way, you bring it into Macy's or whatever and they will take responsibility for that product, that upon sale was dangerous. the online marketplaces should have the same rules."
