ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The pandemic has left many industries struggling to stay afloat; however, there are a few that have seen an uptick in business, including companies that prepare wills and other end-of-life legal documents.
As Better Call Harry says, you can get the proper documents and save money without ever leaving your home. Click on the video for the latest Consumer Reports.
For help thinking through the questions you need to ask yourself about your end-of-life care, and to choose the person you want to serve as your healthcare proxy, you can go to the American Bar Association’s Tool Kit for Health Care Advance Planning or the guide from The Conversation Project.
