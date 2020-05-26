ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The metro Atlanta community is speaking out over restaurants not following masks guidelines and allowing too many customers inside their establishments.
“They should wear masks just to make people feel comfortable and people feel safe,” said Derrick Milton of Atlanta.
Briarpatch BBQ in Hiram was forced to close after repeatedly being warned that employees must wear face coverings.
The community is saying restaurants are not serving up the goods, and counties are getting 'tons and tons' of complaints. Details @cbs46 #atlanta #restaurant #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/u5KPFylG42— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) May 27, 2020
The Northwest Department of Public Health said they have received "tons and tons" of complaints about restaurants not wearing face masks. DeKalb County has only received 32 complaints.
“If our guests, our consumers would take a look at the executive order online they’re easy to find, and understand what is specific to restaurants," said Karen Bremer, Georgia Restaurant Association CEO.
In the executive order it states food service employees are required to wear a face covering which could be a bandanna.
It also says groups of 10 people are allowed per every 300 square feet.
The Department of Public Health officials told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they received multiple calls about Briarpatch staff not wearing face coverings. The department said they made numerous inspections and gave warnings each time for employees not wearing the face coverings.
The restaurant's license was subsequently suspended on May 26 but reinstated only hours later. The DPH said they came to an agreement with the restaurant who is on their 'last warning' and are not in the business of shutting restaurants down.
The DPH said they will make followup inspections and refer Briarpatch BBQ to the Georgia State Patrols if any other violations are found.
Though the BBQ restaurant is not the only one in hot water.
Escobar restaurant, owned by rapper 2 Chainz, received a citation for having too many people inside the venue.
Most agreeing people unhappy should speak to the establishment first.
“Work it out with the restaurant, and maybe check back in a few days, and if they’re not in compliance definitely report it," said Ashley Johnson of Marietta.
The executive order is set to expire May 31. Restaurant industry figures are currently working with the governor on the next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.