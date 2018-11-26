Milton, GA (CBS46) Despite the shortage, many people headed out over the weekend to find their perfect Christmas tree.
At Scottsdale Farms nursery in Milton, the tree lot is full and there's at least five different varieties with the classic Fraser fir being the most popular.
The Scotch pine, Douglas fir and Noble fir are also popular.
No matter which tree you choose, there are things to consider before you buy.
You'll want to consider the space you have to work with and what types of decorations you'll use.
Also, when you get your tree, ask when it was cut. At Scottsdale Farms, they usually get several shipments a week. Once they receive them, they cut the tree at the base.
"You only want to take off about an inch and get it in water as soon as possible," says Charity Crain at Scottsdale Farms.
Prices on trees can vary from under $50 all the way up to several hundred. It just depends on your budget.
