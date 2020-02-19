DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County School District confirmed on Wednesday that there is lead contaminated paint at Laurel Ridge Elementary School.
DCSD received a report from a community member that a retail lead paint test kit produced a positive result. The district responded quickly to this concern and collected on-site samples of the paint for testing by an independent lab.
Carol Hayes, lives near the school and in the Burnt Fork Creek Keeper. She grew concerned when she heard there were contractors power washing the school and saw paint chips on the ground.
“I noticed all the paint chips were washing with the rain into the creek, so I got very concerned.” Says Hayes.
Because the school is an older building lead contamination was a big question. So the residents, along with the school PTA bought a EPA certified lead testing kit.
“The test verified there is lead based paint in the front of the school, so all the paint chips laying on the ground were contaminated, the paint chips that were in the grass and drive way and parking lot.” Says Hayes.
Hayes is outraged because she says, the Dekalb County Board of Education did not do the testing for lead before they did the job.
“The contractor never tested, he told me they didn’t. He was upset when we told him we found lead in the paint. There’re incredible steps that you go through when you have a condition with lead paint and none of that was done. Lead is one of those things that never goes away, little tiny specs of airborne dust settle into the soil and they’re there forever.” Says Hayes.
The school district released a statement after our story aired saying:
The safety and well-being of all DCSD students remains a priority.
DCSD Facilities Maintenance initiated work with a third-party painting vendor to paint the front canopy, front windows, and front doors at Laurel Ridge ES. The vendor, A&D Painting, is a Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) certified vendor. As reported, after pressure washing the front canopy, there were white paint chips. These chips were tested by a third-party testing firm, Analytical Environmental Services, and all canopy paint chips came back negative for lead.
However, DCSD scraped paint samples from the front window seals for additional testing. These samples tested positive for lead. The vendor has been instructed to paint all window seals with latex exterior paint to encapsulate old lead paint, per standard procedures.
We are initiating additional tests of lead in the exterior paint, including the front door. If lead is found, the district will also encapsulate the old lead paint with latex exterior paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.