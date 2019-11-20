Two million of us circle the drain named the Perimeter every day. Can you imagine hating it less, or possibly loving it more?
Well, here's a contest for you!
The 50th anniversary of that 64-mile loop of mayhem we call I-285 is also the 20th anniversary of the BeltLine's idea. The author of that idea wants us all to figure out a better way for I-285. Not just for cars, either. Like the abandoned railroad track that turned into the BeltLine, reimagine I-285 for the future.
Ryan Gravel's new idea generator, GeneratorCity.Org, is delighting in a new contest. Open to anybody, with small cash prizes for school children, and big publicity for winners, of course.
Why is he doing this?
"What we want is to challenge people's expectations that I-285 from now to eternity is to do one thing. Carry cars," Gravel explains.
"Bigger Better Loop" is the contest's name. Already ideas are arriving at the Generator's hip new home on the BeltLine at Ralph McGill, beneath a giant magnolia. Friday afternoons between 4 and 6 are idea-hatching times for this idea incubator, and the spot where the winners will be announced.
Gravel encourages Georgians to dream something up, write it down, and email it to GeneratorCity.org before the December 3, 2019 deadline. Winners will be named Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Not just add a lane or subtract a lane, from the reviled but critical asphalt and concrete circle. Gravel expects some might imagine 285 as an aqueduct. Or a green belt with wildflower plots for butterflies. A drone-cycle?
If your idea is sky-high, remember how oddball Ryan Gravel's initial idea sounded 20 years ago. He remembers it included 22 miles of "land we didn't own, paid for with money we didn't have, when the state at the time was hostile to everything we were doing."
Today the BeltLine is no longer a wild idea. Even less than half built the BeltLine calls itself the most comprehensive revitalization effort ever undertaken in the City of Atlanta, and is among the largest, most wide-ranging urban renewal projects in the world.
