CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) One person is dead following a shooting in Clayton County early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 800 block of Gardenwalk Boulevard in College Park.
Clayton County Police say a good Samaritan called 911 after seeing the body lying on the ground. The good Samaritan also tried to perform CPR on the body but to no avail.
The identity of the victim has not been released but he is described as an Asian man. Police say it appears he arrived early for a painting job and may have been robbed.
The victim was shot several times and was possibly running from the shooter.
No word on suspects.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
