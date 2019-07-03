Contractor shows up with Confederate flag on truck, homeowner fires him

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A family fired an independent contractor after he showed up at their home with a Confederate flag attached to his truck.
In the Ring video posted by a family member on Facebook, a woman walks out and tells the contractor, “Hi, you know what, I do apologize, I know you’ve come from a very long way, but we’re going to use someone else.”
A man standing nearby says, “She’s upset with the flag.” The woman responds, “No, I am beyond upset with the flag.”
The contractor offers to remove the flag, but the woman says, “No, you don’t need to take it down. You can continue to believe what you need to believe, sir. But no, I cannot pay you for your services. Thank you, have a good day.”
