MORROW, Ga (CBS46) CBS46 is getting results for a veteran forced to shower in a busted bathroom.
We first told you about this story in December, now one of our viewers is stepping up to help make the repairs. As a result, piece by piece veteran Wyley Slater’s bathroom was being taken apart.
"Mr. Green and his son they came in and started repairing my bathrooms thanks to CBS," said Slater.
Melvin Green of Unique Dimensions says last month while watching CBS46 he saw the story the Slater's and their bathroom floor caving in and he knew he had to do something.
"I felt his pain and what he was going through. Mr. Slater, he served our country so what better opportunity and reciprocate that favor by doing this for him" said Green.
Part of that reciprocation includes completely gutting both bathrooms, re-securing the floor, replacing the walls and leveling the tub and shower. A renovation that could cost around $7,500 and he’s doing it all for free.
"God blesses me so I try to help others", added Green.
As for Slater, he's still in disbelief.
"CBS46 thank you. Our house is looking like a home again. I’m glad somebody cares about our veterans."
If you want to donate to the renovations you can contact Unique Dimensions.
