Crews continue to work on the crane that began dangerously dangling over parts of midtown Atlanta Friday morning. Brasfield & Gorrie, General Contractors, said Monday they have made "significant progress" on the work needed to make the area safe again.
"Crews worked through the night to reinforce the tower crane at 1105 West Peachtree," Brasfield and Gorrie said in a statement. "Significant progress from overnight work enabled an engineer inspection of the crane. Following the inspection, crews moved to next steps in reinforcing the crane and moving toward the process to safely dismantle the crane." Brasfield and Gorrie said the time needed to completely dismantle the crane, "will take significant time."
The process to bring the crane down includes dismantling the impacted crane, then working to disassemble the two mobile cranes (600 and 900 tons respectively) brought in over the weekend to help with the process.
In the meantime, the contractors said they are working with the management of evacuated buildings to give residents a time period to safely enter the area and retrieve needed items. The contractors indicated they are in communication with property owners, neighbors, and officials in the impacted area.
The crane began leaning from an under-construction midtown high-rise building Friday morning around 9 a.m. Officials initially evacuated multiple buildings, restaurants, and parking decks in the area along with shutting down portions of nearby roadways. The dangling crane also shut down Northside Medical Midtown through Monday at the earliest.
Watch previous coverage:
