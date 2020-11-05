With both Georgia Senate races closing in on runoffs, the state will become the center of the political world as both Democrats and Republicans, along with their affiliated groups, descend on Georgia to try to tilt the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
In the special election runoff, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R) will face off against Rev. Raphael Warnock (D). The duo drew the largest percentage of votes in the General Election vote on November 3 with Rev. Warnock receiving support from 33 percent of the electorate and Loeffler receiving support from 26 percent of those who cast vote. But with neither hitting 50 percent, it sends the race to a runoff.
Meantime, Senator David Perdue was unable to pull far enough away from opponent Jon Ossoff to avoid a runoff. Senator Perdue captured 49.8 percent of the vote compared to Ossoff’s 47.7 percent in the November 3 election. However, with a race narrowed to just two candidates, more than 112,000 votes that went for a libertarian candidate could be up for grab between Perdue and Ossoff.
Senator Loeffler picked up significant support from her opponent, Representative Doug Collins. Despite a fiercely fought campaign, Representative Collins conceded late Tuesday night and immediately offered his full endorsement of Senator Loeffler as she moves on to face Warnock. Meanwhile, Ossoff and Perdue will continue their rivalry that heated up throughout the year.
The party that can win one or both runoff elections could hold the key to tipping the balance of power in the Senate. And the stakes for having that power couldn’t be higher in the politically charged environment in Washington, DC.
If Republicans take the runoff elections, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell will remain the Senate Majority Leader. During previous Democratic administrations, Senator McConell has stopped much of the legislation the House of Representatives and White House have sought by refusing to bring it to the floor for a vote. McConnell can also, by rule, hold up any federal judiciary nominees a Biden administration would make by stalling or refusing to bring them up for a vote.
If Democrats scored one or both runoff elections, under a Biden administration, the Senate might be evenly split with the Vice President casting the deciding vote or giving Democrats a one seat majority, which would make New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer the Majority Leader. In theory, that could clear the way for larger legislative action on a variety of issues if Biden wins the presidency and Warnock wins in Georgia. Democrats would control the House, Senate, and White House under this scenario.
However, if President Donald Trump wins re-election and Republicans can win in Georgia to retain control of the Senate, it would give the party control over the White House and the Senate. It would keep McConnell in place as Senate Majority Leader and theoretically allow for filling federal judiciary positions and better terms in negotiations with the Democratic-led House of Representatives.
If President Trump won re-election and Democrats took the Senate, it would force the president to work with an opposing Congress for the first time in his presidency. It could theoretically hold up Trump judicial nominations and other issues a Trump White House has never had to deal with in the past.
Control over the future of the nation could be at stake if the balance of power in the Senate hangs on the Georgia runoffs. That means outside groups could be ready to pour enormous financial and human resources into the state as both sides fight for control of the Senate.
