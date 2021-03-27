Controversial voting bill spurs protests after State Rep. is arrested

Several people gathered outside of the Atlanta City Hall to protest the arrest of Georgia State Representative Park Cannon, who was arrested outside of Governor Kemp’s office earlier this week.
CBS46 Tori Cooper was outside City Hall where she spoke to protesters on Saturday.
Just days after Democratic Representative Park Cannon was hauled out of the Georgia State Capitol in handcuffs, for refusing to stop knocking on Governor Kemp’s door while the signing of the new Senate Bill 202 was taking place, her supporters who were there when she bailed out of jail the same night, flooded the steps of City Hall once again Saturday protesting her arrest.
“I’m here to stand in solidarity for state Representative Park Canon,” Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.
Cannon supporters said she was just trying to see the signing of the new bill that imposes new voter restrictions and was passing behind closed doors Thursday.
”It’s a travesty when you have a bill that you can’t have food and water while in line to vote,” the Commissioner continued.
The new bill also cuts off absentee ballot applications 11 days before the Election, limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes, allows the state to take control of what it calls underperforming local election systems and it now requires an ID number like a driver’s license to apply for an absentee ballot.
Supporters of the new bill said it safeguards voter integrity, while protesters said it is an effort to silence voters and Representatives like Cannon, who they say fight for voices trying to make it to the ballot box.
“More right wing conservative representatives are claiming these bills are to make voting more secure and safe and in reality it’s just trying to make black and brown voices that are trying to give a voice to the community, trying to silence them, ”Representative of the People’s Uprising group, Takia Tinsley said.
