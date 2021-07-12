ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving a convenience store employee and a man. The shooting happened on Saturday around 2:25 a.m.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Anthony Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed Davis to the hospital alert and breathing, police said.
The alleged shooter, Michael L. Symonette, remained at the scene. Symonette works at the convenience store.
Police said the shooting happened after Davis and Symonette got into a fight outside of the store.
Both Davis and Symonette were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police.
