FT. THOMAS, Ky. (CBS46) -- A convicted child rapist that was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison has been arrested after a two-day manhunt.
Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County in 2015.
The hunt is on for a convicted rapist who Georgia authorities mistakenly released from a state prison.
The 31-year-old was arrested Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. GDC Fugitive Unit, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and ICE agencies assisted in the capture of Mendez.
#BREAKING .@GA_Corrections Escapee/Release in Error Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez captured in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky at 10:30pm by GDC Fugitive Unit, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and ICE. More details to follow as soon as available.— Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) October 31, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.