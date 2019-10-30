FT. THOMAS, Ky. (CBS46) -- A convicted child rapist that was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison has been arrested after a two-day manhunt.

Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County in 2015.

The 31-year-old was arrested Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. GDC Fugitive Unit, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and ICE agencies assisted in the capture of Mendez.