JACKSON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A 27-year-old man from Jefferson is adding to his arrest record following a multi-agency drug bust.
Johnny Cue Lee Holiday was arrested on March 13th after authorities searched his home located in the 400 block of Lebanon Church Road. A handgun, $3,842 in cash and three grams of methamphetamine valued at $330 were confiscated.
Holiday is facing charges for having a gun as a convicted felon and being in possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Following his arrest he was transported to Jackson County Detention Center.
