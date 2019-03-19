ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A three-time convicted felon and gang member has been sentenced to three years in prison after threatening to shoot a tow truck driver.
In court, U.S. Attorney Byung Pak said Terry M. Williams not only threatened to kill the tow truck driver, but also the apartment maintenance man who reported Williams' vehicle in violation.
Williams, who is a self-professed member of the "Duct Tape" gang, improperly parked his car at a DeKalb County apartment complex on January 8, 2018. When he noticed his car on the tow truck he confronted the tow truck driver by blocking the truck with another vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver demanding his car be taken down.
Pak said the driver feared for his life and removed the car from the tow truck.
Williams then turned his rage to the maintenance man, threatening to kill the man and "shoot up the apartment complex in a profanity-laced rant."
"Even after three felony convictions, Williams showed no indication he would change and continued to be a menace to society," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in of the FBI's Atlanta field office.
"He then audaciously attempted to influence the testimony of the maintenance employee while in local custody," Pak said.
While held in DeKalb County jail, Williams told his girlfriend to locate the maintenance man and coerce him into signing an affidavit to dismiss charges.
Along with his three-year sentence, Williams will also have three years of probation. He plead guilty during his December 11, 2018 trial.
