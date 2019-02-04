Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase is jailed after his arrest late Sunday night.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and tried to pull the driver over.
The driver then took off before a Georgia State Patrol officer performed a P.I.T. maneuver and stopped the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as 31 year-old Malcombe Hill, jumped out of the car and took off on foot before he was caught after a short chase.
Hill complained of neck and back pains and was taken to the Grady Hospital detention center.
He's charged with theft by receiving, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, reckless driving, criminal damage to property and driving on a suspended license.
Hill is a convicted felon who has 37 prior arrests in both Georgia and Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
