STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A convicted felon has been sentenced to 10 years behind federal prison bars after being found guilty of possessing a stolen firearm.
Jonathan Christopher Scott was found guilty in a March 20 incident where he allegedly fired a gun in a Norcross hotel parking lot. According to police, the incident was caught on video. Before police were able to question Scott, he left the premises, however, he later located when he returned to his room at the hotel.
Police were only able to make contact with Scott when they presented a search warrant to search the room. Consequently, Scott was arrested. A .40 caliber Wesson handgun -- which was reportedly stolen from a Henry County vehicle-- was located in the bathroom hidden behind the toilet.
"It's already a crime for a convicted felon to possess a firearm. Jonathan Scott make a conscious decision to take it a step further and shot his handgun in the parking lot potentially endangering the lives of anyone in the area," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Art Peralta.
"His flagrant firing of the weapon showed he had no regard for citizens, or fear of the law," added U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak.
The 36-year-old is sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Scott plead guilty on February 14, 2019.
