ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Two convicted felons were arrested in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday when an officer caught them looking into vehicles.
The two men were spotted around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Peachtree Street by an Atlanta Police officer who then requested back up. When the officers began to approach the men, they attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended.
The men were identified as Alonza Hunt and Terrance Logan. Arresting officers say both were in possession of three bags containing screwdrivers and hundreds of pieces of mail that had been pried from the community mailboxes at 800 Peachtree Street.
Both men are charged with burglary and possession of tools during the commission of a felony.
