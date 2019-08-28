TUCSON, Az. (CBS46) – A convicted rapist, who was previously deported, was arrested on Monday after he reentered the country illegally. U.S. Border Patrol Officials arrested 30-year-old Elvin Javier Maldonado-Gomez, Honduras native, near the city of Nogales in Arizona.
Maldonado-Gomez was previously convicted of rape in 2013 in Gwinnett County and he served five years in jail before being deported in January of 2019.
According to officials, Maldonado-Gomez will be held in federal custody and faced with immigration charges for illegal reentry of a deported felon.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
