GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Barrow County man is behind bars after being arrested during an active investigation of a sex offender in Gainesville.
Endrick Torres, 39, was arrested on charges related to "violating the Georgia Sex Offender Law." According to police, he maintained Love Is All You Knead, an ice cream and donut shop, within 1,000 ft. of a child learning facility/ area where minors congregate.
Torres allegedly operated the business under a fake name. As a result, he was also charged with forgery.
He is currently being held at Hall County Jail.
