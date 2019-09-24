MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Marietta man is behind bars after he was caught chatting online with someone who he thought was a 13 year-old girl.
Howard Thomas Porter, 52, was arrested on Monday after a nearly month-long investigation.
He's charged with three counts of obscene contact with a minor, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of using a computer to solicit a child for indecent acts.
Porter was already a registered convicted sex offender for a previous offense of possessing child pornography in Florida.
He is in the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on $33,750 bond.
