Fulton County, GA (CBS46) A Fulton County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of molesting a teenage boy.
Joshua Harris, 38, was convicted of molesting the boy for an incident that took place on June 12, 2016.
According to police, Harris and the boy communicated with each other on social media and that led to a meet up at the boy's home during the early morning hours of June 12.
A press release says Harris picked up the boy in a van and drove to the end of a dead-end street where they had intercourse.
After interviewing the victim, a search warrant was executed at Harris' home on July 25, 2016. He was already on probation for a 2005 charge of aggravated child molestation.
Harris was eventually convicted of aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene materials to minors, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
