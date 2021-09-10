HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Several organizations in Henry County are calling for donations from the public as part of a 'Convoy of Care' initiative aimed at helping South Louisiana residents recover from the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Citizens are encouraged to donate personal hygiene kits, batteries, cleaning supplies, box fans, flashlights, heavy duty extension cords and laundry detergent.
Other items to donate include diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies
RELATED: Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana on Katrina anniversary, as many recall the devastation
A collection site will be set up at J.P. Moseley Park and Recreation Center in Henry County on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located at 1041 Millers Mill Road Stockbridge.
The 'Convoy of Care' is being organized by the Henry County Board of Commissioners, the Henry County Police Department and American Legion Post 516 with help from local partners such as the Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA), Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), Georgia Sheriff’s Association (GSA), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Pallet Works, Atlanta Peach Movers and Caring for Others, Inc.
